After death drive: measures will be “intensified”

Terror alert level 4 continues in Austria

Vienna reported that the Austrian and German authorities are in close contact, but there is no reference or indication of a threat in Austria in connection with the death drive in Germany. Nevertheless, the extensive security measures already in place at the Christmas markets since the beginning of the Advent season, especially in Vienna, were once again "intensified at a high level", said David Pawlik, spokesman for the Vienna Provincial Police Directorate on Saturday. In this context, he also pointed out that Austria has been on terror alert level 4 without interruption since October 2023. The reason for this was the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.