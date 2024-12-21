Increased police presence
After death drive: measures will be “intensified”
Although there is no indication of a similar threat in Austria following the death drive in Magdeburg, security measures at Christmas markets will be "intensified at a high level". Terror alert level 4 has been in force throughout Austria since October 7, 2023.
The death drive in Magdeburg has led to a tightening of security measures at Christmas markets in Austria. The city of Linz announced on Saturday that visitors to the stalls on Hauptplatz, Volksgarten and the market in front of the New Cathedral would be protected by "technical security measures".
The police will be on site with an increased presence at the markets, as announced by the managing Deputy Mayor of Linz Dietmar Prammer (SPÖ) and City Councillor for Security Michael Raml (FPÖ). According to a spokeswoman for the Upper Austrian police, officers are now also stepping up their patrols at Christmas markets throughout the province.
Increased presence at Christmas markets
In the federal state of Salzburg, the police generally referred to the "security concept" that is in place for all events in advance. A spokeswoman referred to the "very high terror alert level" that already exists for Austria, which is why the templates would also be adapted accordingly.
Terror alert level 4 continues in Austria
Vienna reported that the Austrian and German authorities are in close contact, but there is no reference or indication of a threat in Austria in connection with the death drive in Germany. Nevertheless, the extensive security measures already in place at the Christmas markets since the beginning of the Advent season, especially in Vienna, were once again "intensified at a high level", said David Pawlik, spokesman for the Vienna Provincial Police Directorate on Saturday. In this context, he also pointed out that Austria has been on terror alert level 4 without interruption since October 2023. The reason for this was the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.
The Ministry of the Interior made a similar statement to the Vienna police in a press release. A department spokesperson pointed out that the Austrian Christmas markets were "well protected". This was also demonstrated by an incident in Vienna yesterday, Friday, when an armed person with Finnish citizenship was arrested.
Officers are once again being made aware of the situation
The Styrian Provincial Police Directorate said that colleagues on duty at the Advent markets have been made aware of the situation once again. However, no further police measures were taken in addition to those already in place. Many of the measures are not even visible to the public - for example foot patrols and officers in plain clothes.
There can never be 100 percent security.
Landespolizeidirektion Steiermark
On the other hand, bollards and concrete blocks, which were put up around the Christmas markets weeks ago as a security measure, are very visible. In addition, there is the so-called "robust area protection": emergency services with heavy weaponry that are always on standby near crowds of people. "However, there can never be 100% security," it was emphasized.
The Carinthia Provincial Police Directorate said that even after the incidents in Magdeburg, the tried-and-tested deployment concept of previous years for Christmas markets and high-risk areas would remain in place. No additional measures are planned.
Increased police presence in Vorarlberg, Lower Austria and Burgenland
In Vorarlberg, there is generally a higher police presence at Christmas markets. Due to the attack in Magdeburg, increased attention will be paid to security in public places at the weekend, explains a police spokesperson.
The security precautions at Lower Austrian Christmas markets have also been increased. There are now more officers on duty, both in plain clothes and in uniform, reported police spokesman Johann Baumschlager. At the same time, he emphasized that there were no concrete indications of a threat to Christmas markets, especially not in Lower Austria.
The Burgenland Provincial Police Directorate stated succinctly that the presence of uniformed patrols had "naturally" been increased.
