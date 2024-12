Winter as spoilsport – Riiber first winner

"The whole region benefits"

"It would be important for something to happen. The infrastructure needs to be brought up to date," says Wolfgang Mitter, OC boss of the 1999 World Championships. Mayor Ernst Fischbacher emphasizes: "The whole region would benefit. We saw at the World Championships in Seefeld what a World Championships can do for tourism." What is missing now? A commitment from the state and federal government - which everyone involved hopes will come in January.