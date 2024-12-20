Salvini does not want to resign if convicted

He, on the other hand, is not aware of any guilt, but is "proud of what I did". After all, he had "kept his promises" and "fought mass immigration". "I will do everything I have done again and again, and I am delighted by the expressions of affection that so many Italians have shown me (...). I will not give up under any circumstances," said Salvini.



Here you can see a statement by Salvini on X.