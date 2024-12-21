Entertainment master
Master of mermaids & fire-breathing dragons
Christoph Rahofer has been putting on adventure exhibitions around the world for more than 25 years. Now he is bringing fire-breathing dragons to Vienna and mermaids to Lower Austria.
Europe, North America, Australia and Asia - around the globe, Christoph Rahofer has thrilled audiences of millions with top-class entertainment events. The themes of his XL exhibitions range from Star Wars and Leonardo da Vinci to the gold of the Incas. Although Rahofer sold his original entertainment company to a group in 2012, just five years later the busy entrepreneur was itching to do it again.
A colorful world in Dumba Park
From Tattendorf, he returned to the big entertainment business. And started right away with the tranquil wine tavern in the district of Baden. Rahofer bought Dumba Park and set up a pub brewery and a theme park with a butterfly house, dinosaur show and high ropes course on the 1.5-hectare site.
Top entertainment during the vacations
In addition to his international events, he also brings top entertainment to his home country. Until February 26, 2025, for example, the 60 prehistoric giants in his dinosaur park will be joined by 340 imaginative light creatures such as mermaids in underwater worlds and butterflies. And from St. Stephen's Day, Rahofer will bring the former imperial ballroom of Neugebäude Palace in Vienna-Simmering back to life with magical mythical creatures. Fire-breathing dragons will populate the mysterious inner courtyards and imposing halls - a tip for the Christmas vacations.
