Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Entertainment master

Master of mermaids & fire-breathing dragons

Nachrichten
21.12.2024 09:15

Christoph Rahofer has been putting on adventure exhibitions around the world for more than 25 years. Now he is bringing fire-breathing dragons to Vienna and mermaids to Lower Austria. 

0 Kommentare

Europe, North America, Australia and Asia - around the globe, Christoph Rahofer has thrilled audiences of millions with top-class entertainment events. The themes of his XL exhibitions range from Star Wars and Leonardo da Vinci to the gold of the Incas. Although Rahofer sold his original entertainment company to a group in 2012, just five years later the busy entrepreneur was itching to do it again.

Christoph Rahofer sits in the command chair at international entertainment events. (Bild: EMS Entertainment)
Christoph Rahofer sits in the command chair at international entertainment events.
(Bild: EMS Entertainment)

A colorful world in Dumba Park
From Tattendorf, he returned to the big entertainment business. And started right away with the tranquil wine tavern in the district of Baden. Rahofer bought Dumba Park and set up a pub brewery and a theme park with a butterfly house, dinosaur show and high ropes course on the 1.5-hectare site.

Mermaids in luminous underwater worlds in Tattendorf's Dumba Park. (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Mermaids in luminous underwater worlds in Tattendorf's Dumba Park.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Light butterflies and prehistoric lizards delight the public. (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Light butterflies and prehistoric lizards delight the public.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)

Top entertainment during the vacations
In addition to his international events, he also brings top entertainment to his home country. Until February 26, 2025, for example, the 60 prehistoric giants in his dinosaur park will be joined by 340 imaginative light creatures such as mermaids in underwater worlds and butterflies. And from St. Stephen's Day, Rahofer will bring the former imperial ballroom of Neugebäude Palace in Vienna-Simmering back to life with magical mythical creatures. Fire-breathing dragons will populate the mysterious inner courtyards and imposing halls - a tip for the Christmas vacations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf