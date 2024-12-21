Master of mermaids & fire-breathing dragons

Top entertainment during the vacations

In addition to his international events, he also brings top entertainment to his home country. Until February 26, 2025, for example, the 60 prehistoric giants in his dinosaur park will be joined by 340 imaginative light creatures such as mermaids in underwater worlds and butterflies. And from St. Stephen's Day, Rahofer will bring the former imperial ballroom of Neugebäude Palace in Vienna-Simmering back to life with magical mythical creatures. Fire-breathing dragons will populate the mysterious inner courtyards and imposing halls - a tip for the Christmas vacations.