2.7 billion euros: Spain eagerly awaits “El Gordo”

Spain kicks off the Christmas holidays every year on December 22 with the " El Gordo " Christmas lottery. As has been the case for generations, the winning numbers and associated prizes in the world's oldest lottery, which was first held in Cádiz in 1812, are sung out by children from the Teatro Real boarding school.

The biggest lottery in the world pays out huge sums of money every year. This year, the total is 2.7 billion euros. The top prize, known as "El Gordo", is four million euros for a whole ticket. It is paid out 193 times because each of the 100,000 ticket numbers is sold 193 times.

"El Gordo" not only offers the main jackpot, but also many secondary prizes. The chance of winning the jackpot is 1 in 100,000.

Thanks to Lottoland, Austrians can also take part online and be part of the annual celebration. The "El Gordo" tickets are available online.

A whole lottery ticket is available for 249.99 euros, while "Décimos", or tenths of a lottery ticket, are offered for 34.99 euros - a popular choice for group purchases. For beginners, there is the option of purchasing 1/100 shares, so-called "Participaciones", for as little as 4.99 euros. A "Décimo" gives you the chance to win a top prize of up to 400,000 euros.