Can also be played here
2.7 billion euros: Spain eagerly awaits “El Gordo”
In Spain, the "El Gordo" lottery is as much a part of the Christmas season as gingerbread and mulled wine in Germany. "El Gordo" lives up to its name every year - this year around 2.7 billion euros will be drawn. You can also take part in the draw online from Austria on December 22.
The whole of Spain has caught a fever: "El Gordo". Lotto fever is always rampant two days before Christmas. The lucky numbers are drawn in the time-honored Madrid Opera House.
Singing schoolchildren as lucky charms
There are two lottery drums. In the first, larger drum, there are 100,000 wooden balls with the lottery numbers. In the second, 1800 wooden balls with the winning amounts. During the draw, two balls always fall out of the two drums into a glass bowl at the same time. The numbers are sung out by two schoolchildren from the San Ildefonso boarding school in Madrid, who are regarded as lucky charms. The lottery is characterized by a consecutive series of lottery ticket numbers from 00000 to 99999. In contrast to other lotteries, all prizes are drawn exclusively from the lottery tickets sold.
"El Gordo" - a lottery with a lot of history
Spain kicks off the Christmas holidays every year on December 22 with the " El Gordo " Christmas lottery. As has been the case for generations, the winning numbers and associated prizes in the world's oldest lottery, which was first held in Cádiz in 1812, are sung out by children from the Teatro Real boarding school.
The biggest lottery in the world pays out huge sums of money every year. This year, the total is 2.7 billion euros. The top prize, known as "El Gordo", is four million euros for a whole ticket. It is paid out 193 times because each of the 100,000 ticket numbers is sold 193 times.
"El Gordo" not only offers the main jackpot, but also many secondary prizes. The chance of winning the jackpot is 1 in 100,000.
Thanks to Lottoland, Austrians can also take part online and be part of the annual celebration. The "El Gordo" tickets are available online.
A whole lottery ticket is available for 249.99 euros, while "Décimos", or tenths of a lottery ticket, are offered for 34.99 euros - a popular choice for group purchases. For beginners, there is the option of purchasing 1/100 shares, so-called "Participaciones", for as little as 4.99 euros. A "Décimo" gives you the chance to win a top prize of up to 400,000 euros.
Main prize and several extra prizes
The ceremony on December 22 starts at 9 a.m. and lasts several hours, as many smaller prizes will also be drawn. The draw will be broadcast live on TV and on the Internet. The main prize, known as "El Gordo", is four million euros for a whole ticket. It is paid out 193 times, as each of the 100,000 ticket numbers is sold the same number of times. Thousands of extra prizes are also raffled off. This year, around 70 percent of Spaniards are playing, and on average each of them has spent 66 euros on tickets.
Most lottery players take part with ten-digit tickets ("Décimos"). For example, anyone who participates with a ten-digit ticket and wins the top prize receives up to 400,000 euros. However, there are also hundred-dollar tickets for sale for little money. If you want more for yourself in the event of a win, choose a fifth, half or whole ticket. Some Spaniards have their sights set on very specific ticket numbers and visit sales outlets to get exactly these. One thing is clear: the smaller the stake, the smaller the prize.
Chance of winning 1 in 100,000
Launched more than 200 years ago, the lottery is considered to be the oldest in the world and is also known as the largest raffle on the planet due to the total amount played out. The state lottery company has sales outlets even in small towns. In purely mathematical terms, the chance of winning the main prize is the same everywhere: 1 in 100,000. One in six tickets wins. Nevertheless, many Spaniards want to help their luck and buy tickets in a place called "Glück" (a town in Catalonia), for example.
In Spain, the Christmas lottery is a huge spectacle: some people buy their tickets in July, but most of them queue up in front of the more than 10,000 sales outlets in the days leading up to Christmas, gossiping with neighbors or even strangers. They are all united by the hope of hitting the jackpot.
Tickets available online
Thanks to Lottoland, Austrians can also take part online and be part of the annual celebration. The "El Gordo" tickets are available online. In contrast to Spain, Austrians benefit from a special feature: in Austria, lottery winnings are tax-free. This means that Austrian winners can keep the full amount of their winnings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.