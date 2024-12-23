Your checklist
Get through the Christmas holidays without starting problems
Icy temperatures, snow and frost demand a lot from your car. However, with the right preparation, you will not only stay mobile, but also safe on the road. Banner's winter checklist helps you to take care of all the important points in good time - and prevents starting problems in the cold season.
Why is the battery so important, especially in winter?
The battery is the heart of your vehicle - and this is where the problems often start in winter. At temperatures around -10 °C, its performance drops to around half, while at the same time the energy required for starting increases enormously. Older batteries that no longer have full capacity are particularly affected.
A regular battery check is essential!
Many Banner sales partners offer this service (free of charge). This way you always know whether your battery is still fit or whether a new vehicle battery is necessary. When replacing a battery, it is worth opting for quality - such as the high-performance Banner starter and on-board power supply batteries. These provide the necessary starting power and reliable on-board power even in frosty temperatures.
The cold facts: What stresses your vehicle in winter?
- Sub-zero temperatures slow you down: The colder it gets, the slower the chemical processes in the battery run.
- High energy requirement: Cold engines need more energy to start, especially with viscous engine and transmission oil.
- Tough: Frost makes conventional engine and transmission oil more viscous, which makes it more difficult for the starter motor to work. Banner therefore recommends using a high-quality, fully synthetic low-viscosity engine oil. It spreads faster, reduces friction and reduces the load on both the engine and battery.
- Test the battery regularly - so you always know how it is performing
- Protect the engine - Allow the engine to warm up briefly after starting before using the full functions.
- Check antifreeze - prepare the cooling system and windshield washer system for icy temperatures.
- Tire check - Winter tires with sufficient tread depth are mandatory.
- Economical energy consumption - switch off the radio, seat or rear window heating etc. before starting. If possible, park the vehicle in a garage in extremely cold temperatures.
- Depress the clutch when starting - In cars with a manual gearbox, depressing the clutch pedal can make it much easier to start the engine cold.
- Choose the right engine oil - Fully synthetic oil ensures fast lubrication and makes starting easier.
- Check the lights - Dark winter days require headlights and tail lights to work perfectly.
Want more helpful tips and information?
Visit the battery knowledge banner! Here you will find everything you need to know about batteries, care and maintenance - from choosing the right battery to practical maintenance tips.
Conclusion
Get your car ready for the winter - with the Banner checklist and a powerful vehicle battery, you can get through the Christmas holidays reliably even in sub-zero temperatures! Stay mobile and safe on the road!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
