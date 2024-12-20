Salzburg’s retailers satisfied: Nine packages for everyone

In any case, the retail sales figures speak for themselves. "We have already exceeded the figures for 2023. There is a noticeable trend across Austria that Christmas sales are rising again. Another positive factor this year is December 23, the additional Monday before Christmas Eve, when many people take extra time off to go shopping. Of course, this offers an additional opportunity," explains Hartwig Rinnerthaler, Chairman of the Trade Division of the Salzburg Chamber of Commerce.