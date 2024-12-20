Christmas business
Salzburg’s retailers satisfied: Nine packages for everyone
Presents, vouchers, Christmas spirit - the "Krone" was out and about in Salzburg to find out how loved ones are being surprised this year and how retailers are benefiting.
Christmas business is booming in Salzburg. 3.9 million presents - that's an average of nine packages for every Salzburger - will be under the Christmas trees this year. Clothing remains the most popular gift at 41 percent, followed by vouchers (36 percent), cosmetics (35 percent) and toys (29 percent). Books (27 percent) and jewelry (25 percent) complete the hit list.
For us, books are the most popular gifts. We give small gifts and save for vacations. I prefer to buy directly from the store, but I also do some things online.
Christina Eder (33)
Christmas cheer is also available from retailers
Despite the increase in online shopping, bricks-and-mortar retail remains strong. Around 53% of Salzburg residents buy at least some of their gifts online, but many prefer the festive atmosphere and Christmas decorations in stores throughout the province.
My wife does the present shopping. Due to time constraints, I prefer to buy online, like a mop when she needs one.
Benedikt Halbritter (31)
In any case, the retail sales figures speak for themselves. "We have already exceeded the figures for 2023. There is a noticeable trend across Austria that Christmas sales are rising again. Another positive factor this year is December 23, the additional Monday before Christmas Eve, when many people take extra time off to go shopping. Of course, this offers an additional opportunity," explains Hartwig Rinnerthaler, Chairman of the Trade Division of the Salzburg Chamber of Commerce.
I have all the presents. I usually buy in the store, sometimes online - depending on the selection. Under the Christmas tree I get photographic equipment and clothes.
Andrea Diwo (56)
Christmas shopping starts in mid-November
Late shoppers are becoming rarer: a quarter of Salzburg residents do their Christmas shopping in the second half of November and another quarter in the first half of December. Some start very early: "I already started buying presents in January," says Christina Eder from Flachgau.
On average, every Salzburger spends 100 euros on presents. Not everyone wants to buy the presents themselves. Like Benedikt Halbritter, for example: he prefers to leave the shopping for the children to his wife. He himself prefers online shopping due to time constraints. What will he give his wife for Christmas? "I tend to buy practical things."
