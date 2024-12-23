Nothing, Nowhere: unfiltered, genuine, authentic

Mulherin's love of music was always so strong that he was able to overcome any hurdles that arose. "I didn't want to let mental setbacks stop me from continuing. Leading a life as a musician and, at best, being able to survive on it is more than winning the lottery. It's incredibly important to me that I continue to do everything I can to not let anything or anyone get in my way." At the worst times, Mulherin would lock himself in his house for up to four months, only seeing the sales clerk at the neighboring grocery store when he needed to buy food. "Playing in front of hundreds or thousands of people and going on tour with other people was absolutely unimaginable. Somehow it worked and if I can advise others going through something similar, it's to keep fighting. Being able to make music is worth everything. And when you sometimes have to pedal hard in life, you appreciate the good things even more."