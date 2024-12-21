Feel like a princess for a day

We really felt like princesses - we've never looked so beautiful in pictures before!" enthuses Claudia Glück from Styria together with her daughter Carina. Both were able to visit star photographer Guido Karp himself in Hollywood thanks to a "Krone" competition. In the midst of glamor and professionalism, they experienced a day full of magic, where they were not only perfectly styled, but also staged - the trademark of the "Princess for a day" team.