"Krone" competition

Feel like a princess for a day

Nachrichten
21.12.2024 05:00

Guido Karp, the Hollywood photographer who has already photographed icons such as Michael Jackson, Bon Jovi and AC/DC, is now coming to Austria. As part of his before-and-after program "Princess for one Day", he is bringing Hollywood glamour to the Alpine republic and with the "Krone" you have the chance to feel like a princess for a day! 

We really felt like princesses - we've never looked so beautiful in pictures before!" enthuses Claudia Glück from Styria together with her daughter Carina. Both were able to visit star photographer Guido Karp himself in Hollywood thanks to a "Krone" competition. In the midst of glamor and professionalism, they experienced a day full of magic, where they were not only perfectly styled, but also staged - the trademark of the "Princess for a day" team.

Let a star photographer put you in the right light.
Let a star photographer put you in the right light.
(Bild: Guido Karp)
(Bild: Guido Karp)
(Bild: Guido Karp)
(Bild: Guido Karp)
(Bild: Guido Karp)
(Bild: Guido Karp)
(Bild: Guido Karp)
(Bild: Guido Karp)
(Bild: Guido Karp)

Now finally also in Austria
Now the photographer of Hollywood stars is coming to Austria and you have the chance to feel like a princess for a day. The German star photographer is touring Austria and stopping off at the following locations

  • Klagenfurt on April 10, 2025 at the Hotel Sandwirth
  • Graz on Friday, April 11. 2025 at the Hotel Ramada
  • Vienna on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at the Arcotel Wimberger
  • Linz on Sunday, April 13, 2025 at the Hotel Park Inn

On site you can expect not only a photo shoot with the star photographer but also a styling consisting of the right make-up for your type and a new hairstyle (without a cut). Further information about the tour stops can be found HERE

Take part and win
The "Krone" is now giving away 2 tickets per province for the coveted "Princess for One Day" program. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is 26.12.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

