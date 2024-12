European airports often lose luggage

In absolute figures, there were problems with 10.6 million pieces of luggage in Europe in 2023. Worldwide, there were 36.1 million pieces of baggage. According to the Sita report, there was a higher figure in 2008 with 36.9 million pieces of luggage missing. At that time, however, there were not half as many people traveling by plane (2.48 billion passengers) as in 2023 (5.2 billion). Luggage security has therefore improved in the long term.