Tips from the garden professional
Mystical Christmas messenger: Mistletoe as a beautiful decoration
Love helper, table decoration or food source for birds - our professional gardener Patrizia Haslinger describes the many strengths and applications of mistletoe.
There are many myths about mistletoe and it has always fascinated people - but from a horticultural point of view, it divides them into two "camps": those gardeners who say "Oh God, that's impossible" at the sight of this semi-parasitic plant - and those who see the decorative aspect, the food source for birds and also its value in folk medicine. Mistletoe is now also used as an adjunct in cancer treatment.
Kisses under mistletoe as a symbol of eternal love
Some well-intentioned advice at this point: as the plant is slightly poisonous, you should not experiment with it yourself! Traditionally, mistletoe is hung over the door at Christmas - if a couple kisses underneath it, they will have a long, happy relationship. If you don't believe in this time-honored custom - there's probably no harm in it!
Do not put them in water
If you bring a few twigs into your home now, you can use this mystical plant for atmospheric Christmas decorations. My tip: Whether hung up or used as a natural table decoration for your festive table, mistletoe is a long-lasting decoration - provided you don't put it in water. Unfortunately, this has exactly the opposite effect - they lose their leaves and berries more quickly. They look best as an outdoor element at the front door.
Transitional plant between heaven and earth
The winter solstice is just a few days away (December 21): Mistletoe is a typical plant for the accompanying Raunächte - it is also traditionally used here as an incense plant. It is said to bring protection and blessings, evokes "visions" and is considered a transitional plant between heaven and earth due to its growth form - it is a symbol of the rebirth of the sun, as the days slowly become longer again from the date of the winter solstice and the light returns.
Many myths
There are still many myths surrounding mistletoe, but it is probably best known as the magic potion of the Druids, which bestows magical powers! It is also popularly known as the druid's foot, thunderbroom and witch's broom. However you use mistletoe in the garden or at home: I would like to take this opportunity to wish you a wonderful Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year! I look forward to accompanying you through the gardening year again with my tips!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
