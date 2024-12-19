“Syria shows that Russia can be defeated”

Scholz: "War has been going on for a very long time"

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo took the same line, saying: "The Ukrainians must first win the war and push back the Russians, then we can talk about peace." For German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, "the war has been going on for a very long time". That is why the EU must secure its support in the long term and provide it for as long as it is needed.