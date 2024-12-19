Vorteilswelt
Peace negotiations?

“Syria shows that Russia can be defeated”

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 11:46

The USA and the European Union must remain united under future President Donald Trump, demands Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj, because: "Only together can they stop Putin and save Ukraine." Several EU leaders emphasize that it is still too early for peace negotiations.

The new EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, appealed for more support for Ukraine at the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday. She warned that any "push for early peace negotiations is a bad push for Ukraine". "Syria shows us that Russia is not invincible," emphasized the Estonian, who is a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The aid provided to Ukraine in cooperation with the US allies was not "charity", but of global importance. 

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas and EU Council President Antonio Costa on the sidelines of the summit in Brussels (Bild: APA/AP)
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas and EU Council President Antonio Costa on the sidelines of the summit in Brussels
(Bild: APA/AP)

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda also believes it is "too early for peace negotiations". These would not "lead to a just and sustainable peace, but to an unjust and unsustainable one". He criticized the EU for not "delivering what we promise" in terms of military support for Ukraine. The EU must become a "global strategic player" and "make decisions instead of just talking". He called for the Commission to allow EU countries to offset defense spending neutrally in national budgets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky appeals to the EU and the USA to stand united against Russia, even under President Donald Trump. (Bild: APA/AFP/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/Handout)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky appeals to the EU and the USA to stand united against Russia, even under President Donald Trump.
(Bild: APA/AFP/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/Handout)

Scholz: "War has been going on for a very long time"
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo took the same line, saying: "The Ukrainians must first win the war and push back the Russians, then we can talk about peace." For German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, "the war has been going on for a very long time". That is why the EU must secure its support in the long term and provide it for as long as it is needed.

Scholz also warned: "There must be no decision over the heads of the Ukrainians." Two major tasks should not be lost sight of: "The killing must stop" and it "must be clear that there must be no escalation between Russia and NATO".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
