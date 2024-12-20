Men’s Super-G in Val Gardena/Gröden from 11.45 am LIVE

Swiss ski star Marco Odermatt is chasing his first victory in the super-G in Val Gardena/Gröden. One of his challengers is last year's winner Vincent Kriechmayr. "I've skied quite well here a few times in the super-G," said the 33-year-old ÖSV veteran, who is expecting "carnage". The record winner is the Norwegian Aksel Lund Svindal with five super-G victories, Kriechmayr and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who is missing this year due to injury, have two. "The super-G down there is always special. You have to be at the limit, you really can't give away a single meter. The Norwegians have always shown it," Kriechmayr knows. "It's sure to be a carnage again, it's usually a close story." 2019 and 2023 were the years in which Kriechmayr triumphed in the Val Gardena/Gröden Super-G. Last year, the Upper Austrian won a real thriller, finishing 0.02 seconds ahead of his ÖSV team-mate Daniel Hemetsberger and 0.03 seconds ahead of Odermatt.