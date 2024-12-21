The little messenger makes garlands

Super simple and very pretty garlands can also be made from (yes, really) toilet paper rolls. To do this, I flatten the roll and cut it into rings about 1 cm wide. I then fold the rings in half again. I need 15 to 20 of these for a nice garland of one meter. I then thread the resulting "leaves" onto yarn using a pointed darning needle and add wooden beads in between. That's it! And it looks really beautiful!