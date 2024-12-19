Lindsey Vonn: “I don’t need the spotlight!”

For her, skiing is just one part of her journey. "It's about much more than just skiing down the mountain. This time it's about more than just getting myself back on my feet. I'm rebuilding myself. Not just my knee, but also myself as a person. I am so much stronger today than ever before. I believe in myself. Regardless of my age or my past history," Vonn gets emotional. "No matter what people say, I'm doing this for me. I don't have to prove anything to anyone. I don't need the limelight or the attention. I just want to do something that brings me joy!"