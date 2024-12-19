Vorteilswelt
Why she is returning

Lindsey Vonn: “I don’t need the spotlight!”

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 07:09

The tension is mounting: 40-year-old Lindsey Vonn is returning to the Ski World Cup this weekend with an artificial knee joint. Why is she doing this to herself? "I don't need the spotlight or the attention. I just want to do something that I enjoy," emphasizes the US American.

Vonn will make her comeback in the World Cup in St. Moritz this weekend. Her big goal is the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina and Milan. "My life has taken me on a crazy rollercoaster of ups and downs, but despite everything I've been through, my 'why' has always been my love of skiing," she explains her comeback decision in her latest Instagram post.

Fast as an arrow forerunner
Vonn proved that she hasn't forgotten how to ski last weekend as a prominent forerunner in Beaver Creek. Her time would have put her sensationally in the top 10 in the downhill. But Vonn is "not just a skier. I am a strong woman who loves skiing. And even if I am very happy, there is nothing that compares to the joy I feel when skiing at 130 km/h," explains the former speed queen. "It may seem crazy to some, but for me it's completely normal."

For her, skiing is just one part of her journey. "It's about much more than just skiing down the mountain. This time it's about more than just getting myself back on my feet. I'm rebuilding myself. Not just my knee, but also myself as a person. I am so much stronger today than ever before. I believe in myself. Regardless of my age or my past history," Vonn gets emotional. "No matter what people say, I'm doing this for me. I don't have to prove anything to anyone. I don't need the limelight or the attention. I just want to do something that brings me joy!"

Numerous successes
Vonn, who was plagued by numerous injuries during her career, now skis with an artificial knee joint. Before her retirement in February 2019, the speed dominator had won 82 World Cups, Olympic gold in 2010 and two World Championship titles. Will she now also cause a sensation on her comeback? Her motto: "Life is too short to sit on the sidelines!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

