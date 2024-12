Great sadness: Artist Hermes Phettberg passes away

Leaves behind a legacy as a Viennese original

"Frucade, or eggnog?" Cult and cheeky, but always very clever and reflective, was actor, author and presenter Hermes Phettberg. With "Phettberg's Nette Leit Show", the Hollabrunn native, whose real name was Josef Fenz, became known to a wider audience from the mid-1990s. It was not only for "FAZ" that he was seen as a pioneer for people who had a hard time. In 2003 and 2004, ATV broadcast the program "Beichtphater Phettberg".