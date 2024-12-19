The town of Oberwart is now looking for 1.8 million euros

Deadline until the end of February

The SPÖ and ÖVP agreed that the potential savings of 1.8 million euros for discretionary spending should be found by the end of February in order to have more money for projects. The fact that there is no long-term strategic plan for new investment projects, especially in the city center, was already heavily criticized by the SPÖ in advance. "Despite difficult framework conditions, it will be possible to implement important projects. At the same time, new borrowing and an increase in charges will be avoided. This shows the consistent focus on stability and responsibility," says city manager Georg Rosner (ÖVP), who is also committed to consolidation measures in view of the tense financial situation.