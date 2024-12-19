Despite budget decision
The town of Oberwart is now looking for 1.8 million euros
Despite all the disagreements in the run-up to the budget meeting, the SPÖ agreed to the budget proposal presented by ÖVP Mayor Georg Rosner. However, this was only on the premise that the city would have to save 1.8 million euros in discretionary expenditure.
At its budget meeting, the Oberwart municipal council proved that a culture of political debate and a willingness to compromise can work in harmony. Contrary to the SPÖ's announced veto, the budget for the 2025 financial year amounting to EUR 24.3 million was discussed together with the ÖVP - but only under the premise of the Social Democrats consolidating the budget in order to remain financially viable.
Deadline until the end of February
The SPÖ and ÖVP agreed that the potential savings of 1.8 million euros for discretionary spending should be found by the end of February in order to have more money for projects. The fact that there is no long-term strategic plan for new investment projects, especially in the city center, was already heavily criticized by the SPÖ in advance. "Despite difficult framework conditions, it will be possible to implement important projects. At the same time, new borrowing and an increase in charges will be avoided. This shows the consistent focus on stability and responsibility," says city manager Georg Rosner (ÖVP), who is also committed to consolidation measures in view of the tense financial situation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.