Well-known sparkling wine producer A-Nobis becomes a restructuring case

Property to be sold

A restructuring plan has been submitted to ensure that the company can nevertheless continue. It is envisaged that the creditors will receive a 20 percent share. This is to be financed by the continuation of the company and by third parties. The winery and the property are to be taken over and sold by Hipster Invest GmbH - which is expected to generate 4.2 million euros. The company itself will relocate to Gols.