New era

“Wurtwirt” Stefan Lercher comes up with a top team

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 08:01

Millstätter Peppino chef Stefan Lercher is relaunching with a Carinthian top chef team and the pizza world champion. Guests can expect high-class cuisine and a range of ingredients "that Carinthia has never seen before."

Toque-awarded chef Thomas Guggenberger and his entire team have reportedly left the upmarket restaurant in Domäne Linienberg this year to break new ground in Millstatt with "Wutwirt" Stefan Lercher. Lercher caused quite a stir with his statements that he would no longer allow vegans, hippies, ecologists and Arabs into his restaurant, but was always able to run his business successfully.

With Guggenberger, the Peppino boss, who focuses on the highest quality in his menu, now wants to make a new start. "We're looking forward to finally being able to work and breathe properly again and have fun at work," says the award-winning chef with motivation: "We want to prove that the highest quality is also possible in a pizzeria, but you don't need that at Peppino anymore!"

Unico preparing sushi.
The lobster tank at Peppino is also full again.
Lercher wants to take off with Guggenberger and Monaco.
The Guggenberger team prepares for the opening.
Pizza world champion back in the restaurant
But it's not just the award-winning chef who is new at Peppino. Lercher has also brought pizza world champion Paolo Monaco back to the restaurant. "We'll be competing with him again at the Pizza World Cup in January. And my son Unico will be creating a sushi pizza," reveals the chef, who is now also hoping for his toques. Which won't be too difficult with this team and the ingredients.

Guests can expect the best of the best. And there is something for every price range. From upscale tavern cuisine to sushi, pizza, fine dining and more.

Stefan Lercher, Peppino-Chef

"We offer our guests the best of the best!" This is proven by the new menu, which you can officially take a look at from Friday. "On Fridays and Saturdays, we also offer a fine dining menu with nine courses - made from top-class ingredients that Carinthia has never seen before," says Lercher, who also focuses on upscale tavern cuisine.

High-class sushi is also returning to the Peppino. "We used to have a similar offer, just not at such a high level."

