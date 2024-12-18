“The stalemate since the election is not good”

More strength in new areas

The situation is currently particularly difficult in industry and industry-related services. Felbermayr: "The industrial sector will 'unwind' again. But there are headwinds: energy prices are high. It is unlikely that we will reach the favorable level of the USA. We also have a locational disadvantage when it comes to wages. But we also have to look at other areas. Tourism is doing well, but that is not necessarily a sector on which we can build our entire future. We need to be much stronger in the new fields that are opening up. These are green technologies, for example. We are very strong in patents in Austria."