In Austria, but also in other countries, the number of people in employment is declining due to falling birth rates and an ageing population. "But there are not too few people, there simply aren't the qualifications we need to maintain prosperity in Austria," says the author and speaker. "It cannot be that in Austria and Germany it is easier to move into the social system than into the labor market," says Breitenfeld. Austria in particular has a long history of integration. You have to be open to personnel from Eastern Europe. "Immigration only into the labor market. In other words, people who want to improve their situation because they earn too little in their home countries. We need to integrate people who can help us move forward," says the expert.