Recruiting expert:
“Immigration only into the labor market!”
The shortage of skilled workers is a complex problem that requires long-term strategies and close cooperation between politics, business and education. The situation will continue to worsen. Philipp Erik Breitenfeld, a leading expert in the rapid recruitment of skilled workers, heads one of the most successful recruiting companies in Europe and is a guest of presenter Tanja Pfaffeneder.
In Austria, but also in other countries, the number of people in employment is declining due to falling birth rates and an ageing population. "But there are not too few people, there simply aren't the qualifications we need to maintain prosperity in Austria," says the author and speaker. "It cannot be that in Austria and Germany it is easier to move into the social system than into the labor market," says Breitenfeld. Austria in particular has a long history of integration. You have to be open to personnel from Eastern Europe. "Immigration only into the labor market. In other words, people who want to improve their situation because they earn too little in their home countries. We need to integrate people who can help us move forward," says the expert.
While many people leave their home countries out of need and a lack of prospects, there are always discussions about those who move to countries in order to benefit from the social systems there. To collect benefits such as unemployment benefit, free healthcare, child benefit and social welfare. Is it still worth it? The entrepreneur has a very clear opinion on this: "Asylum is only a temporary right. We must not open the doors uncontrollably and try to solve all the world's economic problems in Austria or Germany."
Watch the full interview in the video above.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.