On the road to recovery
Fans wait for “Burgi’s” statement after attack
Following the serious attack on Bundesliga soccer player Guido Burgstaller, further details came to light on Wednesday. One suspect (23) has already been arrested. The professional footballer himself could not yet be questioned about the incident. However, according to SK Rapid, his condition has already improved ...
The 23-year-old attacker had already handed himself in to the Vienna police on Tuesday evening. He was identified by analyzing video surveillance equipment and questioning witnesses. The Austrian is said to have punched the Bundesliga player in the face after a visit to a nightclub. He has so far refused to testify to what happened. According to initial investigations, however, the suspect initially approached Burgstaller's companion, after which the situation escalated.
Already on the road to recovery
The Rapid player himself is yet to say anything about the incident: Burgstaller suffered a basilar skull fracture in the attack and is in hospital. Not only the investigators, but also "Burgi's" fans are eagerly awaiting the first interrogation. According to initial investigations, he did not behave aggressively towards his attacker. According to SK Rapid on Tuesday, his condition has already improved.
The investigation into the suspicion of intentional grievous bodily harm is ongoing. The alleged perpetrator is currently in prison. The 23-year-old is facing severe consequences: In addition to a long prison sentence, the young man is also likely to face immense costs. Burgstaller will be out of action for months due to the severity of his injuries. His career could end prematurely.
