“Driver’s license” now costs Max around €1 million

Lawson by 20,000 euros

However, there is one item where the departure of the six-time Grand Prix winner would have a positive financial impact. In order to renew the super license, i.e. the Formula 1 driver's license, certain sums must be paid each year, consisting of a basic fee and an amount per championship point. So if you had to pay in for Pérez, that would be around 360,000 euros, compared to just 20,000 euros for Lawson. The absolute frontrunner here is also four-time champion Max Verstappen, whose "cap" costs around one million, but that is almost 200,000 euros less than last year.