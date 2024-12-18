New beauty standard
Women complain: Demi Moore too sexy for 62
Actress Demi Moore probably didn't expect this after an appearance at the San Francisco Film Awards, when she shared two portrait shots of her evening with fans. Instead of admiration, a heated discussion broke out on social media about the 62-year-old's youthful appearance.
Two flawlessly beautiful snapshots in particular sparked a huge debate about modern beauty standards for women over 40. The bone of contention: the 62-year-old looks too young and sexy for her age because she has the money to "permanently rejuvenate her appearance".
Investments that pay off: With her wrinkle-free face and dream figure, Moore easily rivals women three decades younger.
But according to journalist Paul Skallas, the actress serves as a bad role model for others: "In the past, women were only supposed to look hot in their 20s or 30s. But now the expectation is so high that they have to look hot until they die. That's a really impossible standard!"
"If you don't invest thousands a month, you age"
Skallas sparked a discussion under his post, which was clicked on more than 1.5 million times. The vast majority of women agreed with him. One complained: "If you don't invest thousands a month, you'll age." Another wrote: "It's really unfair when women over 50 have to compete against 20-year-old women on the dating market. No wonder so many get depressed!"
Women like Moore would completely undermine the standards for their "normal gender counterparts": "Celebrity women are completely outside the norm but are consistently in the spotlight. They are portrayed as normal, to the detriment of everyone else," complains one follower.
Demi Moore was unhappy with her appearance
Moore revealed in People magazine in November that she had criticized her appearance throughout her life: "When I look back on my 20s and 30s, I always found things about myself that weren't good enough."
Demi claims that nowadays she has a "joyful acceptance" that she too is getting older: "Of course there are things I wish weren't there. But on the whole, I now see myself as a complete work of art and not just the outward appearance."
