“Others will decide whether I continue”

Southern Burgenland: wine scene in upheaval

Falling sales and less consumption are causing headaches for many winegrowers. In southern Burgenland in particular, the scene is in upheaval. There is no lack of creativity to reach younger people. Experiments such as the bottling of cola red or non-alcoholic Uhudler are not only met with admiration. The example of the "Schützenhof" also shows how difficult the situation is. The traditional winery was auctioned off just a few weeks ago.