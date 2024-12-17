Vorteilswelt
Klagenfurt City Senate

Additional payment for the airport and experts for the budget

Nachrichten
17.12.2024 21:30

City Senate meeting dominated by finances: The city wants to continue to be involved in the airport. Low rent for new student apartments causes trouble. And experts are to help with the budget.

External consultants can now help to save Klagenfurt's budget for 2025. The city senate agreed on Tuesday that Peter Pilz from the business law firm BDO and Hirsch board member Harald Kogler as well as other experts will be part of the consolidation team, which will deal with rescue measures for the budget.

The city will remain on board with the airport for the time being. Finance officer Constance Mochar (SP) wants to pay back the 2.8 million euros from the last capital increase by December 2025, which would restore the original shareholding ratio of 20 percent. The Carinthian Investment Administration (K-BV) owns 80 percent. The city would then benefit from the sale of the airport or land.

As reported, the municipal retirement home Hülgerthpark will be handed over to Caritas in January. City pharmacies could also remain open until 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and until 6 p.m. on Saturdays. The future of the electric buses remains uncertain. The item was removed from the agenda at short notice because no commitment was received from the federal government to participate in the 50 e-buses.

One member of the city senate, who does not wish to be named, criticized the entire meeting: "Many proposals were passed even though they were not financially covered. Following a standstill agreement with the state, a student housing project will soon be presented, through which 120 residential units are to be built in Waidmannsdorf. The rent for the cooperative is only one euro per year. That sounds like we have a lot of money." The building negotiations for the planned indoor swimming pool on Südring were over in 50 minutes on Tuesday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

