Additional payment for the airport and experts for the budget

One member of the city senate, who does not wish to be named, criticized the entire meeting: "Many proposals were passed even though they were not financially covered. Following a standstill agreement with the state, a student housing project will soon be presented, through which 120 residential units are to be built in Waidmannsdorf. The rent for the cooperative is only one euro per year. That sounds like we have a lot of money." The building negotiations for the planned indoor swimming pool on Südring were over in 50 minutes on Tuesday.