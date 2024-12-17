Their song is intended as a wake-up call for the animals

Together with his long-time friend and fellow musician Hansi Süssenbach, he is bringing the musical work to the stage tonight in Salzburg in a very special setting. In the midst of the rescued animals at Gut Aiderbichl in Henndorf, the duo will support the pop band "Die Paldauer" as the opening act at their big Christmas concert. The audience will not only be able to get in the mood for Christmas with the Paldauer and contemplative songs, but will also witness the musical premiere of the animal song.