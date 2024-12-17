Vorteilswelt
Duo "The Friends"

Their song is intended as a wake-up call for the animals

Nachrichten
17.12.2024 22:00

The Paldauer's Christmas concert at Gut Aiderbichl on Wednesday evening will not just be light-hearted. An animal rescue song is intended to make the audience think before Christmas.

Dedicating a song to great love - many singers have already done this more or less successfully. For the pop duo "Die Freunde", something else was more inspiring: their bond with animals. "With the song 'Animals need love', we not only wanted to support the work of Gut Aiderbichl, but also raise awareness of the destruction of nature and the suffering of animals that goes hand in hand with it," says singer Frank Cordes.

"The Paldauer" (Bild: Fotografie Robert Brünner)
"The Paldauer"
(Bild: Fotografie Robert Brünner)

Together with his long-time friend and fellow musician Hansi Süssenbach, he is bringing the musical work to the stage tonight in Salzburg in a very special setting. In the midst of the rescued animals at Gut Aiderbichl in Henndorf, the duo will support the pop band "Die Paldauer" as the opening act at their big Christmas concert. The audience will not only be able to get in the mood for Christmas with the Paldauer and contemplative songs, but will also witness the musical premiere of the animal song.

Christmas market at Gut Aiderbichl (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Christmas market at Gut Aiderbichl
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

It almost goes without saying that "Die Freunde" also filmed the accompanying music video at Gut Aiderbichl in Henndorf. However, the film not only shows the happy animals that have found a new, loving home on the estate.

The film also focuses on the darker side caused by human activity, such as the destruction of nature and the animals' habitats. Süssenbach and Cordes are not only fighting for this on stage. In their free time, the two also like to lend a hand at Gut Aiderbichl.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

