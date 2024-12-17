Duo "The Friends"
Their song is intended as a wake-up call for the animals
The Paldauer's Christmas concert at Gut Aiderbichl on Wednesday evening will not just be light-hearted. An animal rescue song is intended to make the audience think before Christmas.
Dedicating a song to great love - many singers have already done this more or less successfully. For the pop duo "Die Freunde", something else was more inspiring: their bond with animals. "With the song 'Animals need love', we not only wanted to support the work of Gut Aiderbichl, but also raise awareness of the destruction of nature and the suffering of animals that goes hand in hand with it," says singer Frank Cordes.
Together with his long-time friend and fellow musician Hansi Süssenbach, he is bringing the musical work to the stage tonight in Salzburg in a very special setting. In the midst of the rescued animals at Gut Aiderbichl in Henndorf, the duo will support the pop band "Die Paldauer" as the opening act at their big Christmas concert. The audience will not only be able to get in the mood for Christmas with the Paldauer and contemplative songs, but will also witness the musical premiere of the animal song.
It almost goes without saying that "Die Freunde" also filmed the accompanying music video at Gut Aiderbichl in Henndorf. However, the film not only shows the happy animals that have found a new, loving home on the estate.
The film also focuses on the darker side caused by human activity, such as the destruction of nature and the animals' habitats. Süssenbach and Cordes are not only fighting for this on stage. In their free time, the two also like to lend a hand at Gut Aiderbichl.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.