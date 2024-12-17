First training
Italian fastest in Val Gardena/Gröden, ÖSV ace in top 10
Mattia Casse set the fastest time in the first downhill training on the Saslong in Val Gardena/Gröden. In glorious weather on Tuesday, the Italian was 0.44 seconds ahead of Ski World Champion Marco Odermatt from Switzerland. The best Austrians were the two Carinthians Otmar Striedinger (9th/+0.93) and Felix Hacker (11th/+1.37).
The first race in Val Gardena/Gröden this year is the Super-G on Friday, when the weather is expected to turn cloudy. The downhill is scheduled for Saturday (both at 11.45 am).
In contrast to the rest of the starting field, Casse with number 4 hardly skied with the handbrake on and left the competition behind, especially in the upper section. Daniel Hemetsberger (+1.50) came in 15th, Stefan Eichberger (+1.82) was 19th. The nominally strongest ÖSV downhill skier, Vincent Kriechmayr, finished in 24th place, exactly two seconds behind. Stefan Rieser (25th/+2.02) and Daniel Danklmaier (30th/+2.15) also finished in the top 30.
"A good way to get to know each other"
"It was a good introduction," said Kriechmayr, who has won a total of three races in Val Gardena/Gröden in his career. "The course is very unique and needs certain characteristics that it might not need in Bormio," he explained. In terms of terrain, the downhill is "very similar" to previous years, but the pace is still "very slow". Kriechmayr: "If the snow comes on Friday, as forecast, it will also be rather slow on Saturday."
Stefan Babinsky did not make it past 50th place with bib number 3. "Unfortunately, I jumped way too far on the first jump," said the Styrian. Not among the twelve Austrians in training was Raphael Haaser, who suffered a cruciate ligament injury in the giant slalom in Val d'Isere.
A total of ten ÖSV athletes are allowed to start in the downhill thanks to two fixed places from the 2023/24 European Cup season (Rieser and Manuel Traninger). The second training session will take place on Wednesday (11.45 am), Thursday could be a rest day.
