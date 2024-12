The year 2025 will be a special one for Alpe Adria Manufaktur Strohmaier in Weitensfeld in Gurktal. This is because the well-known traditional costume company is celebrating its 70th anniversary. "The traditional costume has become part of everyday life and has become an integral part of traditional festivals such as church days or meadow markets," says Max Strohmaier, who is the third generation to run the business founded by his grandparents in 1955.