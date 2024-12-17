Biden furious: “Children scourge of gun violence”

The teenager arrived at school on time and pulled out the gun about three hours after the start of the school day, officials reported. When the shooting began, students locked themselves in their classrooms and "behaved great," described Barbara Wiers, a department head at Abundant Life. "Students are practicing what to do in the event of a shooting, and they're usually told this is just a drill," Wiers said at the press conference. "They were clearly scared ... When they heard 'lockdown, lockdown' and nothing else, they knew it was real."