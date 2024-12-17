"Nobody is satisfied"
Ronaldo wants to become Brazil’s association president
Former world-class striker Ronaldo wants to replace the current incumbent Ednaldo Rodrigues as president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). The 1994 and 2002 world champion announced his candidacy for the regular election in March 2026 in an interview with the Globo portal. "There has been stagnation for 20 years, with no perspective," criticized the 48-year-old. "Nobody is satisfied."
Rodrigues, who is now 70 years old, was accused of irregularities just over a year ago, which are said to have led to his election in 2022. In the meantime, he had been removed from office by a court in the state of Rio de Janeiro. He was only able to return to office following a temporary injunction by the Supreme Court.
"We have to be vigilant"
Due to legal imponderables, early elections are also possible from March 2025. "These administrative scandals, the injunctions, none of this is helping Brazilian soccer. We have to be vigilant, see what happens, what could happen and be prepared for the situation," said Ronaldo. He emphasized that the association's problems were much deeper than Rodrigues alone.
The last time there was more than one candidate running for president in Brazil was in 1989. The incumbent Rodrigues, asked for comment by Globo, said that the election process had not yet begun. This should then be carried out in a democratic and transparent manner.
He wants to sell shares in Real Valladolid
In order to be officially admitted to the election, Ronaldo still needs the support of some national associations and clubs. He wants to convince them through a campaign. "What I experience most on the street is that people approach me and ask me to play again because the national team's situation is not the best at the moment, both on and off the pitch," said the former world footballer.
As CBF president, Ronaldo would have to give up his shares in Spanish first division club Real Valladolid. However, he explained that this would not be a problem: "We are currently negotiating a possible sale and we should conclude the deal. That won't be an obstacle to my candidacy." He had already announced the sale of his club shares in April.
