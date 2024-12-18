The home becomes a Christmas village

Mark Kaplan, who works as a Principle Program Manager at the Linz-based software company, is delighted with the timing. "This year, Christian Christmas and Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, coincide. My wife, our son and I celebrate both festivals," says the US-American. Kaplan's wife decorates their own four walls in an atmospheric way: "She sets up a whole Christmas village and bakes traditional Christmas cookies using her mother's recipes." What advice does he have for people celebrating Christmas in Austria for the first time? "You shouldn't get too attached to your own traditions. It's better to embrace and enjoy Austrian customs and traditions."