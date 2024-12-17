With ice rink
Celebrate in the forest adventure world Klopeinersee Kopieren
If you're looking for the ultimate place for an unforgettable children's birthday party, you'll find it at the Klopeinersee Forest Adventure World! On a spacious indoor area of 500 m² and outdoor fun on more than 20,000 m², lots of fun and action awaits - whatever the weather. Whether it's raining or snowing, fun and adventure are guaranteed here.
Variety is the name of the game at the Klopeinersee forest adventure world. Here, from Friday to Sunday between 10:00 and 17:00, children of all ages can immerse themselves in various play worlds that offer just the right thing for adventurous children as well as the little ones. The team at Walderlebniswelt Klopeinersee also offers numerous exciting attractions for families during the fall and winter vacations. One highlight is the action-packed softball arena, where children can compete in exciting ball games, while the soft surface ensures a safe romp and invites them to let off steam.
For all those who love speed, there is the roller slide on which the kids can hurtle down with enthusiasm. Those who prefer sporting activities will get their money's worth in the soccer court - where soccer fun is on the agenda. The little ones are also catered for: the special toddler area offers age-appropriate play opportunities where safety comes first. Soft surfaces, low climbing elements and age-appropriate play equipment create a paradise where the youngest children can develop their motor skills and unleash their imagination.
Virtual adventures for the whole family
YULLBE GO is a special highlight that will particularly delight birthday children and their guests. This innovative virtual reality attraction offers a unique experience for the whole family. Whether it's "Walking in Wonderland", "Europapark" or "Space Agent Alpha" - here you can immerse yourself in fascinating worlds and experience adventures that seem as real as if you were right in the middle of them. State-of-the-art technology ensures an impressive and interactive play experience that captivates children and adults alike. Find out what else the Klopeinersee Forest Adventure World has to offer on the official website.
Shows at the Klopeinersee Forest Adventure Park
On December 21 & 22, from 12:00 to 14:00, children can also enjoy a hands-on show with Rudi the reindeer. The little ones can also experience a magical show with Magic Sabrina and Magic Marlene on December 28th from 12:00 to 15:00.
Ice skating fun for young and old
A new ice skating rink has also been opened for young and old visitors at the Klopeinersee Forest Adventure World. Here, visitors can let off steam on the XXX large ice rink from 10:00 - 17:00. Rental equipment is also available for visitors. Entertainment will also be provided on site!
Individual birthday packages for every party
Walderlebniswelt Klopeinersee offers various birthday packages that are specially tailored to the needs of children and their guests. A separate birthday table ensures that the party has a central location, while the party hut offers additional space for exuberant celebrations. Whether small or large groups - every children's birthday party is a real highlight here! While the children romp around, parents can relax in the adjoining restaurant and keep an eye on the little ones via screens.
