Celebrate in the forest adventure world Klopeinersee Kopieren

Variety is the name of the game at the Klopeinersee forest adventure world. Here, from Friday to Sunday between 10:00 and 17:00, children of all ages can immerse themselves in various play worlds that offer just the right thing for adventurous children as well as the little ones. The team at Walderlebniswelt Klopeinersee also offers numerous exciting attractions for families during the fall and winter vacations. One highlight is the action-packed softball arena, where children can compete in exciting ball games, while the soft surface ensures a safe romp and invites them to let off steam.