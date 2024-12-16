Slalom youngster continues his upward trend

"Somehow it was just the opposite of Sunday," Jakob Greber summed up after yesterday's European Cup slalom in Obereggen. "I didn't dare enough in the first run, but the second run went quite well," summed up the man from Mellau, who improved by five positions after 13th place at the halfway point and was able to equal his best EC result in eighth place - 1.01 seconds behind winner Antoine Azzolin (Fra). "There's room for improvement in terms of skiing. But the consistency is quite good," said the "Rauch Young Racer", who showed a clear upward trend with 17th and 15th place in Levi and 11th place in Pozza on Sunday.