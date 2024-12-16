Olivier continues to score points
Slalom youngster continues his upward trend
17, 15, 11, and now 8th place! Jakob Greber's form curve continues to point upwards in this season's European Slalom Cup. And Moritz Zudrell from Silbertal was also finally able to celebrate scoring points again. As did Victoria Olivier and Leonie Zegg, who competed in the EC Super-G in Zinal.
"Somehow it was just the opposite of Sunday," Jakob Greber summed up after yesterday's European Cup slalom in Obereggen. "I didn't dare enough in the first run, but the second run went quite well," summed up the man from Mellau, who improved by five positions after 13th place at the halfway point and was able to equal his best EC result in eighth place - 1.01 seconds behind winner Antoine Azzolin (Fra). "There's room for improvement in terms of skiing. But the consistency is quite good," said the "Rauch Young Racer", who showed a clear upward trend with 17th and 15th place in Levi and 11th place in Pozza on Sunday.
Moritz Zudrell from the Silbertal valley also showed this: eliminated in the last two EC slaloms, the 19-year-old was the third-best Austrian in Obereggen in 16th place (+2.57).
Second chance awaits today
Victoria Olivier described her 17th place in the first EC Super-G in Zinal as "not fish and not meat". "I can certainly do better. The upper section was good, but a mistake before the flat section cost me a lot of time," analyzed the 20-year-old from Auer, who lost 1.33 seconds to winner Asja Zenere (It). Leonie Zegg from Lech missed a wave in the flat section, lost some time and ended up in 26th place (+2.09). Today in Zinal both have the chance to do even better,
