Pupils bring Horse Trophy to the Tullnerfeld

"The students from LFS Tullnerbach repeated their best performance from the previous year, impressively confirming that they are at the forefront of equestrian sport at technical colleges in Austria," said Provincial Councillor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister, congratulating them on their success. The fact that the young riders are so confident in the saddle and driving a carriage once again underlines the high standards of equestrian training at the Tullnerbach technical college.