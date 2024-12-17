Successful title fight
Pupils bring Horse Trophy to the Tullnerfeld
Pupils from the Tullnerbach Agricultural College are once again in top form this year: the youngsters successfully defend their title at the nationwide Horse Management Trophy.
This year, the Tullnerbach technical college once again succeeded in winning the title at the nationwide Horse Management Trophy of the agricultural technical colleges. As in the previous year, the hosts (pictured with Provincial Councillor Christian Teschl-Hofmeister) came out on top against their competitors.
Second place went to ABZ Lambach from Upper Austria, followed by the technical colleges Winkelhof (Salzburg) and Grottenhof (Styria), both in third place.
Around 40 participants competed over three days in disciplines such as dressage riding, show jumping, dressage driving and obstacle driving with a carriage, western trail and horsemanship.
"The students from LFS Tullnerbach repeated their best performance from the previous year, impressively confirming that they are at the forefront of equestrian sport at technical colleges in Austria," said Provincial Councillor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister, congratulating them on their success. The fact that the young riders are so confident in the saddle and driving a carriage once again underlines the high standards of equestrian training at the Tullnerbach technical college.
It was a very exciting competition with great moments at the equestrian sports facility. The students of the LFS Tullnerbach were in top form.
Direktorin Rosina Neuhold
High standards of equestrian training
"The students were assigned a horse with which they competed in the respective discipline. This required a great deal of empathy and professional handling of the equines," explained Deputy Director Maria Ottersböck.
