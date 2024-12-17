Automatically saved design

Natural beauty
She loves animals and has already made headlines with her stem cell donation. Now Tyrolean Laura Wegscheider has let her hair down for the young farmer's calendar. The "Krone" visited her on her parents' farm.
Toned six-pack abs, tight calves, plump cleavages and firm bottoms: in 2025, the next generation of local farmers will once again be showing what normally remains hidden under their stable clothes. Twelve pretty girls (and of course twelve boys again for the male version) were able to beat hundreds of applicants and posed for the young farmers' calendar almost as God created them.
One of them is Laura Wegscheider from Oberperfuss. The 23-year-old will be smiling from the walls of offices, living rooms and other lounges in a seductive pose in August. "Not just in August," smiles boyfriend Tom, who is proud of his "calendar girl". "In 2025, it will be August here for twelve months."
Positive feedback, but also some envy
"I actually wanted to apply last year, but I didn't dare," revealed the trained nurse, who - in addition to various jobs on her parents' farm - will once again be working as a piste rescuer on the Rangger Köpfl this winter.
Even though I hardly ever wear make-up, I like modeling. Maybe I'll apply to be a candidate for the Miss Alpine competition soon.
„Kalender Girl“ Laura Wegscheider
However, not everyone likes her boldness and revealing image. "Nobody says anything to me personally, of course, but I've noticed that there are a few envious people, especially in the village," says the former local leader of the young farmers, "but of course there has also been positive feedback."
Laura had no previous experience in front of the camera, but she has already made headlines. The Tyrolean found her "genetic twin" and was able to save the life of a leukemia patient in the USA thanks to a typing campaign initiated by the rural youth and her stem cell donation. "Even for me, this was worth more than winning the lottery," says the neo-model proudly.
Since this campaign, Laura has also taken off on social media. She shares her life with her now almost 17,000 followers on Instagram. Some of them will probably hang the young farmer's calendar on their walls in August ...
