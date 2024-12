Marco Rossi loses with Minnesota against Vegas

Olofsson makes the difference

Kaprizov had already given Minnesota a 1-0 lead after 1:30 of the first period. Olofsson scored seven seconds into a power play to tie the game at 1:1 (10th). Shea Theodore then put the Golden Knights ahead (27). Kaprizov equalized to make it 2:2 (37'). But then Olofsson answered with the 3-2 (44.) for Vegas, which can recover from the 3-6 defeat against the Edmonton Oilers the day before.