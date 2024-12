The musical chameleon is making kilometers again

Although he is currently traveling through Austria again with his church tour, he didn't want to let his young colleague, rapper Tream (the two sing "Anna" together) down at his concert in Munich's Olympic Hall. So after Heino's performance with Barbara Wussow in the Minoritenkirche, he took a private jet directly to Munich, where he performed with the up-and-coming artist and his eponymous grandma Anna in front of 17,000 people.