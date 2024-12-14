White House in contact with Syrian Islamists

It is a Syrian offshoot of the al-Qaeda terrorist network, but according to its own statements, it has had no links to al-Qaeda since 2016. Its leader Mohamed al-Jalai presents himself as a moderate. "We have been in contact with HTS and other parties," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jordan on Saturday. He did not say how the contact was made. The White House and the governments of other Western states classify the militia as a terrorist organization.