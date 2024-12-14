Vorteilswelt
Blinking in Jordan

White House in contact with Syrian Islamists

Nachrichten
14.12.2024 18:08

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Saturday that the White House had made contact with the Islamist HTS militia in Syria. Contact had also been made with other parties (see video above). The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militia conquered Damascus last Sunday and toppled ruler Assad.

It is a Syrian offshoot of the al-Qaeda terrorist network, but according to its own statements, it has had no links to al-Qaeda since 2016. Its leader Mohamed al-Jalai presents himself as a moderate. "We have been in contact with HTS and other parties," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jordan on Saturday. He did not say how the contact was made. The White House and the governments of other Western states classify the militia as a terrorist organization.

The foreign ministers of several Arab states are currently in Jordan to discuss a peaceful transition in Syria. All political and social forces must be represented in this process," said a statement issued on Saturday by the ministers of Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar.

Blink (Bild: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds)
Blink
(Bild: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds)
The US Secretary of State in conversation with employees of the US embassy in Jordan (Bild: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds)
The US Secretary of State in conversation with employees of the US embassy in Jordan
(Bild: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds)
From left: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Antony Blinken (Bild: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds)
From left: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Antony Blinken
(Bild: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds)

United Nations to provide support
The foreign ministers also stated that the political process must be supported by the United Nations and the Arab League. The principles of a UN Security Council resolution should be observed. This states that a constitution must be drawn up and elections must be held under the supervision of the United Nations. State institutions must be preserved so that the country does not "plunge into chaos", it continued.

The Arab chief diplomats warned against "ethnic, sectarian or religious discrimination" and called for "justice and equality" for all people in Syria.

In addition to Arab ministers, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas and the UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, are also in Aqaba for consultations.

