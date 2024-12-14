Still no short list for the SPÖ chairmanship in Upper Austria

Criticism of the country's municipal and industrial policy

Stöger does not want to limit himself to the role of headhunter for the provincial SPÖ, but also wants to initiate substantive issues in municipal and industrial policy. He warns that the fact that a quarter of Upper Austria's municipalities are unable to balance their budgets is undermining democracy. Instead of "seking" the municipalities, they should be exempted from paying hospital contributions. Stöger can also imagine the SPÖ taking legal action to defend municipal autonomy, although he has not yet outlined this in detail. In addition, Upper Austria "absolutely needs a perspective on where our industry is heading". It was a mistake to "give away" MAN in Steyr. It would have been better if the state had been involved, he believes. The state is also "pathetic" in its dealings with IT:U. Partnerships could be entered into here, innovations promoted and managed "and not everything left to the market", according to the SPÖ provincial chairman.