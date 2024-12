The Ländle eagles are back in the air! Veteran Ulrich Wohlgenannt is competing today in the first of two Continental Cup competitions in Ruka, Finland (11.30). The Dornbirn native was last on the hill there in 2018, when he took fourth place in the Conti Cup. "I'm definitely looking forward to the hill in Ruka, where I'll see how much is possible," says the 30-year-old.