How EU countries want to persuade Syrians to leave the country

Germany: Germany was one of the main host countries for Syrian refugees, with Austria's northern neighbor taking in almost a million Syrians. Germany's decision to suspend asylum procedures affects more than 47,000 Syrians. In their applications, the civil war and the current political situation in Syria would play an important role in deciding whether or not the applicants are granted asylum, according to a spokesperson for the Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF). The German Interior Ministry's deputy spokeswoman, Sonja Kock, explained that "there is the possibility of lowering the priority of asylum decisions", an option the BAMF can fall back on in unclear situations, such as the current one in Syria. This means that asylum decisions are not resolved, but deferred and other asylum decisions take priority, she said.

France and Italy: The French government has followed other European countries and also decided to freeze the asylum procedure. "We have decided to take a measure based on the German model," confirmed a source from the French Foreign Ministry. The Italian government also joined the countries suspending asylum applications late on Monday.

Belgium and the Netherlands: Belgium (more than 4,000 applicants) has also suspended the processing of asylum applications from Syrians. The country's authorities want more clarity about future developments in Syria and the risks of a possible return to the country. "Refugee status is not necessarily forever. If the situation in Syria improves sustainably, I will ask the CGRS (the body responsible for processing asylum applications) to review the refugee status of Syrians who have come here in the last five years," said State Secretary for Asylum and Migration Nicole de Moor. In the Netherlands, the cabinet imposed a six-month freeze on decisions on asylum applications from Syrians. This was announced by the Minister for Asylum and Migration, Marjolein Faber, in a letter to the House of Representatives. Syrians whose applications are rejected will not be sent back.

Finland and Sweden: On Tuesday, the immigration authorities of Finland and Sweden also announced that they would stop processing asylum applications from Syrian citizens in response to the fall of Assad.

Spain and Portugal: The Spanish government is not considering suspending asylum procedures for Syrian citizens for the time being, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, said on Tuesday. Portugal has not yet decided whether it will suspend the reception of future migrants, said Prime Minister Luís Montenegro. The country would not send the 1243 refugees it is currently taking in back to Syria after the fall of Assad. "We will not send any of them back, but will take care of their integration and reception," said Montenegro.

Czech Republic, Slovenia and Bulgaria: According to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, the situation in Syria poses security risks for Europe, but can also be an opportunity for a better life in the country and the return of some Syrian refugees. "To create better living conditions in Syria in the future than those that prevailed under the Assad government," he said. There are currently 328 people of Syrian nationality who have been granted international protection in the Czech Republic in the form of asylum or subsidiary protection, Fiala said. Slovenia is taking a similar approach to Spain. On Wednesday, the Ministry of the Interior announced that the processing of applications for international protection from Syrian nationals in Slovenia will not be suspended for the time being. The Ministry of the Interior's data shows that Syrians remain the largest group of illegal migrants, with more than 14,000 of them entering the country in the first ten months of the year. Bulgaria has not yet made a decision to suspend the granting of asylum to people from Syria as the situation in the country is still too uncertain, Acting Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov said on Wednesday. "At this time, it is of utmost importance to initiate an inclusive Syrian-led political dialogue in implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 to ensure an orderly, peaceful and inclusive transition," he emphasized.