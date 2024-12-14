No sell-off! 70 million will be invested

Cheaper indoor pool as an alternative?

Construction of the indoor pool on the Südring is expected to start next year. The costs are expected to be at least 77 million euros, but are set to rise. One alternative would be an indoor pool in the existing Pletzer leisure park on the neighboring site, for which an offer will be made shortly. Allegedly, the city could buy the leisure park there for 35 million euros, including the indoor pool, restaurant and fitness center. A two-storey sauna could also be built. Many people in Klagenfurt would be happy about that. Concrete figure to follow soon