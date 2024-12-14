Playing with electricity prices
No sell-off! 70 million will be invested
Klagenfurt's municipal utilities have completed their supervisory board meeting and a budget of 400 million euros for 2025 has been approved. Next year, 70 million euros will be invested in Klagenfurt's supply infrastructure. There will be no sell-off.
With an investment of 70 million euros, Klagenfurt is set to make an important impact. Of this, 19 million is earmarked for the electricity grid, 16 million for district heating and eleven million for the renewal of the water network, which will be a particular focus this year following the drinking water crisis. 500,000 euros will be invested in the digitalization of drinking water. District heating has an Austria-wide peak value of 90 percent biomass.
"The earning power of the Klagenfurt municipal utilities with more than 1000 employees is so great that the Group can handle the package itself. The investments even generate its indirect profitability of 280 million euros, thus securing jobs," emphasizes Hans Neuner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
Electricity costs will rise massively across Austria in 2025 because the government's electricity price brake will end at the end of the year. "Before that, the municipal utilities will reduce electricity prices. The international market situation allows for this," says STW CEO Erwin Smole.
Five million euros for the city
Despite the budget crisis, the municipal utilities will not be sold off, nor will any of their prospering divisions. That is certain for Mayor Christian Scheider (Team Kärnten). "We've already been through that. By 2012, 49 percent of Energie Klagenfurt GmbH had been sold to Verbund and I bought back the shares. That is no longer an option. Suddenly you have nothing to talk about in your own company. I am glad that Stadtwerke is in such a good position."
It is not yet clear how much profit Stadtwerke made this year. In any case, a dividend of five million euros will be paid out to the city. Klagenfurt urgently needs this for the 2025 budget, which currently cannot be made due to debts of 35 million euros.
Cheaper indoor pool as an alternative?
Construction of the indoor pool on the Südring is expected to start next year. The costs are expected to be at least 77 million euros, but are set to rise. One alternative would be an indoor pool in the existing Pletzer leisure park on the neighboring site, for which an offer will be made shortly. Allegedly, the city could buy the leisure park there for 35 million euros, including the indoor pool, restaurant and fitness center. A two-storey sauna could also be built. Many people in Klagenfurt would be happy about that. Concrete figure to follow soon
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
