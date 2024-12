Citizens’ list and ÖVP become “Future Gutenstein”

Why the change? "Due to difficulties with my predecessor Michael Kreuzer, the cooperation with Herbert Schmierl and the ÖVP parliamentary group has proven to be very positive," says the mayor, who has only been in office since September of this year. As a reminder, Ramberger succeeded former mayor Michael Kreuzer almost three months ago, who was voted out of office by his own list at the time. He was the founder of the "Gut für Gutenstein" list.