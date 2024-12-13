Impending gas outages: Moldova declares state of emergency

Ukraine does not want to extend transit contract with Gazprom

The Republic of Moldova receives Russian natural gas via Ukraine, which does not want to extend its transit contract with the Russian gas giant Gazprom. The contract expires on December 31. The Republic of Moldova receives around two billion cubic meters of gas from Russia every year. Since 2022, Transnistria and the central government have agreed that all Russian gas received by the Republic of Moldova will flow to Transnistria. Transnistria is home to a power plant fueled by Russian gas, which is crucial to the region's economy and also supplies most of the energy for the government-controlled areas of Moldova. Transnistria, which is not internationally recognized, has already declared its own economic emergency on Tuesday.