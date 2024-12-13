High temperatures cause people to age faster

Ten percent more heat days - 0.12 years biologically "older"

It was found that people who lived in a very hot region within a year or within six years appeared "older" than people without these heat experiences due to their epigenetic characteristics. "In one measurement, every ten percent increase in the number of hot days extended the molecular age of the participants by 0.12 years. Analysis of another set of molecular markers showed that people who lived in hot regions aged up to 0.6 percent faster. However, shorter heat exposure in the range of days or months did not correlate with differences in these markers," wrote "Nature" author Heide Ledford.