Drunk driver followed sat nav and drove onto train track

Directly at the level crossing, the woman then responded to the instructions on her navigation system, steered the car in an easterly direction and ended up on the railroad tracks. The car touched down on the tracks so that it was no longer possible to drive on. She had no choice but to call the emergency services. Because the police officers who intervened detected a distinct smell of alcohol during the accident investigation, the woman had to take a breathalyzer test. And this revealed that she was slightly under the influence.