46-year-old woman beaten and threatened by her partner

It is not the first time that the 46-year-old woman from Villach has been attacked and beaten up by her 34-year-old partner. "There have been repeated assaults over a year and a half," said the police, who were called to the apartment building where the couple live on Thursday. And the victim was also found there with injuries to her face. "She showed us her upper body. It was full of hematomas, which were caused by the violence of her partner."