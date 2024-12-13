Klauß plain speaking after the defeat: “I’m extremely annoyed”

Rapid are ninth in the table ahead of the final round of the new league phase with ten points from five games. A draw against Copenhagen will not be enough to leap into the top 8 and avoid the first knockout round in the spring. The recent run of five competitive games without a win must end next week. "It's a final game, that's good," said Klauß. It is possible that his team will be able to push their performance limits once again in their 31st game of the season in a full stadium.