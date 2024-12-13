Helmut Wlasak: Mr. Council with a sharp pen

After 35 years in the judiciary and 7774 trials, you might think that a criminal judge has had enough of crime and is devoting himself to the more pleasant side of life in retirement. But Helmut Wlasak, probably the best-known judge in Styria, has no intention of enjoying a quiet retirement, even a good two years after his last day at the Graz Regional Criminal Court. The restless jurist continues to tour the country with his lectures, is involved in the Vinzenzgemeinschaft - and is a successful author.